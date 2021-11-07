Video
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:53 AM
Jamal Bhuyan becomes the new face of Berger

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Jamal Bhuyan becomes the new face of Berger

Jamal Bhuyan becomes the new face of Berger

The leading paint solutions industry - Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) - has signed the country's football sensation Jamal Bhuyan as its new brand ambassador.
The iconic figure, who represents Bangladesh in the proud red and green from the midfield, joined Berger and signed the official agreement that shall now involve him in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger. The signing ceremony was held at Berger Experience Zone, Gulshan, says a press conference.
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Sajuti Saleque Setu, Head - Brands, Sayed Shorif Russel, Category Manager, Marketing, Amrina Roshni, Product Officer, Saadman Hussain, Product Officer; officials from Unitrend Limited, Dhaka Talkies; and Jamal Bhuyan himself were present at the signing ceremony.
"I like to take newer challenges because I feel that it is the only way to break out of comfort zones and grow ourselves," said Jamal Bhuyan, denoting his new area of exploration. "Football requires a measured balance of body and mind skills, so does the representation of a top-tier brand as an ambassador. In both cases, however, people are always looking at you for an example. I am thoroughly motivated to explore this new interest, and hopefully contribute to the business prosperity of Berger through this collaboration", he said.
AKM Sadeque Nawaj, General Manager, Marketing, Berger, said "A fine player like Jamal Bhuyan deserves to be treated as our national treasure," he commented. "Berger is proud to have Jamal as its new face, and we hope that our collective efforts shall lead to something bigger and better for all our beloved customers, fans, and stakeholders," he added.
31-year old Jamal Bhuyan has been entertaining the international and league football enthusiasts with his dribbling flairs for over a decade now. Berger has earlier signed superstar celebrities like Jaya Ahsan, Shakib Khan and Nusrat Faria as its official ambassadors, and now this new signing shall definitely promise an interesting diversity to the brand's overall marketing and communication activities.


