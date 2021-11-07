Video
Sunday, 7 November, 2021
MGI hands over prizes to campaign winners

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021
Business Desk

MGI hands over prizes to campaign winners

MGI hands over prizes to campaign winners

Fresh LP Gas, a concern of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), organised 'Fresh LP Gas- Shera Rannaghorer Khoje' engagement campaign from July 18 - August 8, 2021, on the Fresh LP Gas Facebook page.
The selected top 5 won attractive prizes, and the first 500 participants won a kitchen apron from Fresh LP  Gas recently.  Renowned  social  media  influencers  Orchita  Sporshia  and  Mumtaheena  Toya  also participated in this campaign, says a press release.
The winners are- - 1st prize (1 Ton AC)- Shake Sajia islam from Rangpur - 2nd prize (Washing Machine)- Farhana Beethi from Chattogram  - 3rd prize (Brand New Smartphone)- Khing Mashu from Sylhet - 4th prize (Diamond Chain)- Dr. Sarmita Kundu from Dhaka - 5th prize (Gold Ring)- Tanjia Tabassum from Dhaka Fresh LP Gas COO Mohammed Nurul Alam, Senior DGM (Sales) Md. Ariful Haque Maruf, and GM (Accounts) Gobinda Chandra Das handed over the prizes to the winners in a ceremony held at Fresh LP Gas head office in Gulshan. Fresh LP Gas high officials conveyed that they will continue organizing such engagement campaigns in future.
The campaign had an overwhelming response from the netizens, with more than a thousand participants. To participate, the contestants needed to take a photo/selfie of their clean & tidy kitchen and inbox it to Fresh LP Gas Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/freshlpgasbd).
The participants were also required to post the photo from their profile as public with #freshlpg #bestkitchen.


« PreviousNext »

