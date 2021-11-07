

MGI hands over prizes to campaign winners

The selected top 5 won attractive prizes, and the first 500 participants won a kitchen apron from Fresh LP Gas recently. Renowned social media influencers Orchita Sporshia and Mumtaheena Toya also participated in this campaign, says a press release.

The winners are- - 1st prize (1 Ton AC)- Shake Sajia islam from Rangpur - 2nd prize (Washing Machine)- Farhana Beethi from Chattogram - 3rd prize (Brand New Smartphone)- Khing Mashu from Sylhet - 4th prize (Diamond Chain)- Dr. Sarmita Kundu from Dhaka - 5th prize (Gold Ring)- Tanjia Tabassum from Dhaka Fresh LP Gas COO Mohammed Nurul Alam, Senior DGM (Sales) Md. Ariful Haque Maruf, and GM (Accounts) Gobinda Chandra Das handed over the prizes to the winners in a ceremony held at Fresh LP Gas head office in Gulshan. Fresh LP Gas high officials conveyed that they will continue organizing such engagement campaigns in future.

The campaign had an overwhelming response from the netizens, with more than a thousand participants. To participate, the contestants needed to take a photo/selfie of their clean & tidy kitchen and inbox it to Fresh LP Gas Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/freshlpgasbd).

The participants were also required to post the photo from their profile as public with #freshlpg #bestkitchen.





