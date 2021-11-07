Business Events

Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, CIP and newly elected president of NASCIB speaking at the 36th Annual General Meeting-2021 of National Association of Small and Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) at Hotel 71 in the capital recently. Alhaj Jahangir Chowdhury (FF), CINCSPL (Member, NASCIB Central Advisory Council) was present as special guest. Newly elected senior vice president Md. Mujibur Rahman, vice president, Md Iftekhar Ali, Muhammad Munir uz Zaman, Mohammad Arfin, Rahela Parvin (Shishir), members of Board of Directors, all district presidents attended it.