Indonesian growth boosted by strong exports in Q3

JAKARTA, Nov 6: Indonesia's economy expanded again in the third quarter, official data showed Friday, thanks to a pick-up in exports but the rate slowed from the previous three months as the pandemic continued to take its toll.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy grew 3.51 percent on-year in July-September, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) said, though that was well short of the previous three months' 7.07 percent jump, which was the fastest pace in nearly two decades.

While mineral-rich Indonesia's overseas shipments rose sharply, the hotel and transport sectors were among the worst hit, said BPS head Margo Yuwono, as national airline Garuda teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. -AFP









