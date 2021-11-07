Video
ICMAB holds grand reception for 43 new CMAs

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Business Desk

The Council of The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) accorded an open hall reception to the students who successfully passed CMA June 2021 final examination.
The event was held on Thursday last at ICMAB Ruhul Quddus Auditorium. ICT Division Senior Secretary N M Zeaul Alam attended the programme as Chief Guest while President of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) and Past President of ICMAB A. K. M. Delwer Hussain FCMA was present as special guest.
43 students who successfully qualified to achieve the prestigious CMA degree were warmly greeted and briefly introduced before the audience.
N M Zeaul Alam congratulated the newly passed CMAs. ICT Secretary assured that he will take necessary steps for the development of this profession and the Institute.
A. K. M. Delwer Hussain said, CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He warmly greeted the newly passed CMAs.
ICMAB President Abu Bakar Siddique FCMA thanked all the honorable guest and participants, and congratulated the newly passed CMAs. Mentioning about the professional identity, he said that their journey starts in a new way today; they have to take responsibility of this profession and the Institute in future.
ICMAB Vice Presidents Md. Mamunur Rashid FCMA and Md. Munirul Islam; Secretary Kazi Muhammad Ziauddin; Treasurer A.K.M. Kamruzzaman also gave their speech in the programme.
The programme was moderated by the ICMAB Council Member Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury and also gave his speech in the programme.


