Industrial import surges sharply in July-Sept

Import of industrial inputs increased sharply year-on-year in the first quarter of the current fiscal year 2021-2022 amid growing demands and restoration of business and economic activities in the country's major export destinations.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed import of intermediate goods and industrial raw materials grew by 72 per cent and 49 per cent respectively as businesses set enhanced production targets followed by an order surge.

Apart from the resumption of economic activities in the country's export destinations, the Bangladesh government also relaxed the strict movement restrictions amid a gradual decline in Covid infections.

The relaxation in the strict restrictions from August 11 allowed the businesses to expedite their production as well as to reload their industrial inputs to cope with the additional orders placed by the buyers, said businesses.

The country's import spending had been very low since the Covid outbreak in March 2020 as the businesses were uncertain on how long it would take for normalcy to be restored across the globe and to bring the Covid pandemic under control.

The latest BB data showed the country's overall settlement of letters of credit (LC) increased by 47 per cent or $5.46 billion year-on-year in July-September of FY22.

In the first quarter of FY22, settlement of LCs increased to $17.05 billion against the settlement of $11.58 billion in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when panic over the Covid outbreak was very intense.

Import of intermediate goods rose by $634 million to $1.52 billion in July-September of FY22 from $883 million in the corresponding period of FY21. Besides, the settlement of LCs for the import of industrial raw materials rose by $2.13 billion to $6.47 billion in the first quarter of FY22 against $4.34 billion in the same quarter of FY21.

The import of petroleum, another major indication of industrial activities, also grew sharply by 60 per cent or $526 million year-on-year in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The country's import settlement for the fuel rose to $1.4 billion in the July-September period of the current fiscal year against $879 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Even though existing businesses accelerated their production by enhancing import of industrial inputs rapidly, the growth of capital machinery import was a paltry 19 per cent.

A high import of capital machinery is indicative of the businesses' bullish investment sentiment whereas a low import of capital machinery indicates the opposite or low confidence, economists said.

Import of consumer goods, which also tumbled after the Covid outbreak, saw moderate growth due to the relaxation of the strict restrictions. Import of such items grew by 37 per cent to $2 billion in the July-September period of FY22 from $1.46 billion in the corresponding period of FY21.

Riding on increased import of industrial inputs, export earnings in July-October of FY22 increased by 22.62 per cent to $15.75 billion from $12.84 billion in the same period of FY21.





