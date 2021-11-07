Walton gets President’s Industrial Award



Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Golam Murshed receiving' President's Award for Industrial Development 2019,' from Planning Minister MA Mannan at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday last.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited got the prestigious award as the top organization in the high-tech industry category this year, says a press release.

The award was handed over at an event held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday last. A total of 19 industrial units under six categories including Walton have received the awards this year.

President Abdul Hamid was virtually present as the chief guest. Planning Minister MA Mannan, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister for Industries Ministry Kamal Ahmed Majumder were present as special guests. Zakia Sultana, Secretary of the industries ministry, presided over the function.

Golam Murshed, Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, received the award on behalf of Walton.

The award was introduced by the Ministry of Industries in the name of the President to encourage the creativity of the private sectors. Each organization was given a crest and a certificate as reward.

Receiving the award, Golam Murshed thanked the President, Prime Minister, Ministry of Industries and the government. He said that Bangabandhu has dreamed of economic emancipation which is successfully being implemented by her efficient daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We have been witnessing the developments of Bangladesh for the last 12 years. Walton is one of the examples of that development where over 30 thousands people have been employed. Bangladesh is now manufacturing and export oriented country in the electronics sector with Walton has exported 14 million USD worth of goods in this year."

Walton sets targets to export $1 billion worth of electronics products by 2025. This has been possible for the government's patronization for private sector.

The ninth goal of SDGs is industry, innovation and infrastructure. The private sector has played huge roles in the sectors, taking Bangladesh to new heights globally. The PM has set roadmaps for achieving SDGs by 2030 and a developed Bangladesh by 2041. Alongside government, the private sector will play a key role in achieving the goals, he added.







