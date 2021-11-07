

FBCCI calls for boosting BD-UK bilateral trade, investment

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin made the call at the Networking Business Meeting with the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BBCCI) in London on Friday.

While leading the Bangladeshi Business Delegation at the meeting, FBCCI Chief said UK and Bangladesh have an excellent bond of friendship which is reflected in partnership and people to people links.

The Bangladeshi Diaspora in the UK is taking an active participation in trade and investment through business and economic collaboration. In the context of the new economic development perspective, there are huge opportunities and prospects for further enhancing the trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

He also mentioned that though UK is an important export destination of Bangladesh, but the exports of the country to the UK are concentrated to a few items like knitwear, woven garments, frozen fish and textile items. Bangladesh offers one of the world's best competitive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives including profit repatriation, tax holiday and duty-free import of capital machinery, he added.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu mentioned that FBCCI and BBCCI may work together in a focused manner to promote our country's branding and facilitate export diversification, which is a must in the post LDC graduation period. He urged NRB's to invest in Bangladesh.

FBCCI Vice President M A Momen emphasized on strengthening of relationship between FBCCI and BBCCI for business and economic activities. FBCCI as the apex trade body of Bangladesh is always open to facilitate any business interest in Bangladesh, he assured.

On the same day, FBCCI President along with other members of the delegation had a business meeting with London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) CEO Richard Burge. The meeting felt the need to sign a MoU between the FBCCI and LCCI under which both can undertake business promotion activities including regular exchange of delegations, business information exchange, joint research, trade fairs and networking events.

Earlier Bangladesh Business delegation led by President of FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin attended the Bangladesh Investment Summit 2021: Building Sustainable Growth Partnership organized by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission in London on November 4, 2021, addressed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 4. At the event a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between between FBCCI and HSBC for joint study on UK and Bangladesh markets to foster the bilateral trade and investment.













