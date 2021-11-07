Tipu in Ottawa; seeks more Canadian investment for BD

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has sought Canadian investment and technical support to Bangladesh especially in canola crushing, protein fortification industries and production of other value-added agricultural commodities from the Saskatchewan Province of Canada.

The commerce minister made the request during an official meeting with the Saskatchewan Provincial Government's Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison and Minister of Agriculture David Marit in Canada on Thursday.

Tipu is now on a visit to Canada. During his meeting with provincial ministers, he also pointed out the current government's business and investment friendly policy in Bangladesh, said a press release.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Saskatchewan Trade and Export Development, Jodi Bank, CEO of Global Institute of Food Security Stephen Visscher were also present along with other senior officials.

Tipu Munshi was leading a Bangladesh delegation. Other members of his team were Md Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary (Export), Md. Mohammad Mashooqur Rahman Sikder, officials of Bangladesh High Commission, Ottawa were also present.

The minister recalled that Canada was one of the first few countries that recognized Bangladesh immediately after the country's independence. He also mentioned that the friendly bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Canada has reached a new height.

Tipu had given emphasis on enhancing bilateral trade and commerce as well as investment. The Canadian counterpart Trade and Export Development Minister highly praised the current growth and economic development of Bangladesh and reassured to increase bilateral engagement in trade and commerce.

The commerce minister had drawn attention to increase the number of Bangladeshi students and technical and scientific collaboration with Canada. The meeting ended with fruitful discussion and the leaders from both the sides vowed to exchange high-level business delegation in the next year for boosting bilateral engagement in trade and commerce.

Besides, Tipu visited a food grain processing facility named Agro-Corp and had meeting with the CEO of Saskatchewan Trade and Economic Partnership for enhancing partnership in trade and commerce.









