Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:51 AM
Fuel price hike to increase transport cost, inflation

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Shamsul Huda

Economists fear the sharp rise in the prices of diesel oil and kerosene will increase commodity prices and this may in turn lead to a rise in inflation to add to people's suffering.  
They told this while taking to the Daily Observer. The price hike by Tk 15 per liter will impact transport sector while the price hike of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 4.5 per kg will impact industries.
Moreover, the rise in prices of reticulated and autogas used is vehicles will have serious impact. Economists and analysts believe that rising oil and gas prices will seriously impact the economy.
In their view coronavirus pandemic has had a major negative impact on people's incomes and livelihoods. Although the incidence of corona has decreased, it still has an effect on the lives of ordinary people. The income of many has decreased
In this situation, increasing the price of diesel and kerosene will increase people's owe. Besides, a rise in transport cost, it will increase cost of daily essentials, cost of transportation and production. As a result, the prices of all kinds of goods will increase. This will reduce the purchasing power of ordinary people.
The Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on Wednesday (November 3) issued a notification to increase the price of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 per liter
It said considering the current purchase price, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is selling diesel at a reduced rate of Tk 13.01 per liter
On the other hand, Furnace Oil is selling at a decrease of Tk 6.21 per liter. BPC is losing about Tk20 crore every day. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation has incurred a total loss of Tk 726.61 crore in October due to supply of various grades of petroleum products at current prices.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Thursday (November 4) set a new price for LPG at the consumer end  including VAT at a rate of Tk 4.5 per kg.
The price of a 12 kg cylinder has increased from Tk 1,259 to Tk 1,313. The prices of LPG cylinders have been increased at the same rate.
The price of autogas used in vehicles excluding VAT has been fixed at Tk 57.61 per liter and with VAT at Tk 61.18 per liter. In October, the price was Tk55.28 per liter and with VAT Tk57.06 per liter.
AB Mirza Azizul Islam, a former government caretaker said diesel, kerosene and LPG had to be imported. In view of the increase in prices in world market, their prices have also been increased in our country. However, the increase in prices will increase the cost of transportation and production. As a result, commodity prices will go up. Inflation will also rise.
This will increase the pressure on ordinary people. Therefore, the allocation of social security programs for should be increased and arrangements should be made for proper distribution.
Bangladesh Economic Association President Prof Abul Barkatthe price of diesel, kerosene and LPG will have tremendous impact on the life of ordinary people.






