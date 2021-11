Mancini calls up Pobega for Italy's World Cup deciders

ROME, NOV 6: Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Friday called Torino midfielder Tommaso Pobega into his squad for the first time as the European champions put their World Cup fate on the line.

Mancini named 28 players for the final two qualifiers against Group C rivals Switzerland on November 12 in Rome and Northern Ireland three days later in Belfast.

Pobega, 22, currently on loan at Torino from AC Milan, is the only new name in a squad missing the injured Marco Verratti (Paris SG), Matteo Pessina (Atalanta), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta) and Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).

Italy and Switzerland top the group with 14 points but the Azzurri have a slightly better goal difference.

The group winners qualify for the 2022 finals in Qatar while the runners-up face a play-off. -AFP