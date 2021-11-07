Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Medvedev puts Djokovic No 1 record hopes on hold

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to US' Taylor Fritz during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on day five of the ATP Paris Masters at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 5, 2021. photo: AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to US' Taylor Fritz during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on day five of the ATP Paris Masters at The AccorHotels Arena in Paris on November 5, 2021. photo: AFP

PARIS, NOV 6: Novak Djokovic's hopes of ending the season as world number one for a record seventh time are on hold after Daniil Medvedev battled past French qualifier Hugo Gaston 7-6 (9/7), 6-4 to reach the Paris Master semi-finals on Friday.
Djokovic had eased into the last four earlier on Friday, beating American Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-3, and would have been confirmed as season-ending world number one had Gaston beaten Medvedev.
Djokovic has already suffered one crushing disappointment at the hands of Medvedev this year, the Russian dashing his dreams of a Grand Slam sweep when he beat him in the US Open Final in September.
That prompted Djokovic to take a seven-week break and he admitted his decision to return this week was down to ensuring he retained the top spot.  
"That's actually the biggest reason why I came here, trying to clinch the year-end No. 1," said Djokovic.
"Hopefully I can do it during this week. If not, then I'll have another chance in Turin (ATP Finals November 14-21)."   
At one point it looked as if it would be a good Friday for the 20-time Grand Slam champion as Gaston, once again playing well above his ranking of 103, served for the first set.
However, Medvedev broke and then won the tie-break before surging into a 4-0 lead, and although the 21-year-old Frenchman got a break back the defending champion held his nerve to serve out for the match.
Medvedev will play the winner between last year's finalist, Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Norway's sixth-seeded Casper Ruud.
The match brings together the only two players to have won five titles apiece this year, that feat propelling Ruud to a first ever ATP Finals appearance for a Norwegian player.
Hubert Hurkacz became the eighth and final player to qualify for the ATP Finals after seeing off a stern challenge from Australian journeyman James Duckworth 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 7-5.
The 24-year-old Pole will be looking to go one better than his compatriot, 2012 finalist Jerzy Janowicz, in Paris.
He faces a mighty big hurdle to even get to the final as he plays Djokovic, who looked in ominously good form against Fritz.
Hurkacz may have more in the locker than Fritz as he has shown in a breakout season, reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals and winning the Miami Masters.
"It is crazy," said Hurkacz referring to his Masters qualification.
"The match was so hard today, knowing that I had to win the match.
"That obviously upped the pressure a little on me too."
Hurkacz had looked well in control as he eased through the first set 6-2.
However, 55th ranked Duckworth levelled the match with a commanding performance in the tie-break -- wagging his fingers at the crowd after taking it 7/4.
It was an equally hard fought third set and Hurkacz needed three match points before taking the honours, the seventh seed raising his arms and then punching the air in delight.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fans return for classic Cairo football rivalry
Mancini calls up Pobega for Italy's World Cup deciders
Osaka 'back' on tennis court two months after tearful exit
Barca hail return of 'absolute legend' Xavi as coach
Medvedev puts Djokovic No 1 record hopes on hold
England touchdown in Australia ahead of Ashes
Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great
Mujib Year Chess inaugurated in Narail


Latest News
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Fuel price to be reduced when global market sees fall: Nasrul
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft