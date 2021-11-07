

Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great

The 42-year-old Gayle smashed two sixes before chopping a delivery from Pat Cummins on to his stumps as he walked back with his bat raised and a standing ovation from his players in Abu Dhabi.

The self-styled "universe boss" has not yet announced his retirement but is unlikely that he will play for the West Indies who have failed to defend their title this edition.

Gayle, a left-hand batsman who can bowl off spin, has amassed over 12,000 runs including 27 centuries in white-ball cricket since he made his debut in a one-day international in 1999.

He has also played 103 Tests, scoring 7,214 runs at an average of over 42 and a highest of 333. -AFP











