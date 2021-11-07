

Mujib Year Chess inaugurated in Narail







The Deputy Inspector General of Khulna Dr Kh Mahid Uddin BPM (Bar) inaugurated the Mujib Year Chess League on Thursday afternoon releasing balloons at Bir Shrestha Nur Mohammad Stadium in Narail. District Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar, General Secretary of Narail District Sports Association (DSA) Ashikur Rahman Miku and other officials were present in the inaugural programme as special guests. A total of 120 players from 20 teams are participating in the Chess League. The league is to end on 8 November. photo: Observer DESK