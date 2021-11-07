Jean-Pascal sees bright future of Bangladesh athletes in Savate



Jean-Pascal Santoro Fredrick.

Savate, also known as French boxing, is a French kickboxing combat sport that uses the hands and feet as weapons combining elements of English boxing with graceful kicking techniques.

While other kickboxing combats are popular among the local boxers for a while, Savate is quite new in the country. Seeing good opportunities for local athletes, this sporting discipline was first introduced to Bangladesh athletes after the Savate Association of Bangladesh was founded in 2019.

Working on the primary level, the Association has succeeded to form some district-level teams in the meantime and with the participation of those teams, the two-day long national event is going on in Dhaka. Before that, a training programme for the coaches and referees was held from 1 to 5 November at Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.

To supervise the training and the national event, an international Savate Elite Panel Coach from France Jean-Pascal Santoro Fredrick had come to Dhaka last week.

This Frenchman is seeing a bright future of Bangladesh boxers in Savate. He says, "It is the very first national event in the country. I have seen good motivation and great sportsmanship in the participants. They are still learning yet have the desire to do well."

He adds, "I have already seen some capable players in Bangladesh. Some of them played Wushu and other martial arts before. I think these players can do far better if they can just forget about those disciplines and concentrate only on Savate."

This experienced coach advises the Bangladesh Savate players to enjoy and feel the game first. He says, "I am hopeful that they will try to enjoy, feel and love Savate first. Playing to enjoy the game is the most important thing. Besides, I think they must forget the rules of other martial arts to get better at Savate. Savate is about honour and you can't hit your opponent here."

"Previously, I learned that the country is not rich. But I felt that Savate is for everyone and I wanted to come here. The red carpets were rolled out for me in China and other countries where I was honoured with great hospitalities. But I think I have gotten the real honour here. People here are very friendly and the arrangements are good. I am enjoying amazing hospitality in Bangladesh," says Jean Pascal.

About the sporting discipline, this coach says, "Savate is older than Wushu. In France, Savate was played for more than 200 years. This game was usually played by the elites. But time has changed and more and more people are getting interested to play it. Savate Life, a private organisation is working to spread the joy of this game in different countries."

This foreigner is happy to learn that Bangladesh is going to host an International friendly event in Dhaka in the coming December or January where at least ten nations will participate.

Dildar Hossain Dilu, the Founder Chairman of the Development Commission of the Savate Association of Bangladesh informs that Teams like India, Iran (one of the best), Afghanistan and Uzbekistan have already confirmed their participation. Vice President Waliur Rahman and General Secretary Shahadat Hossain Rana both are having high hope for the new sporting discipline in the country.





