Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:50 AM
Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209
Sports Reporter

Marcel-BSPA Sports Carnival inaugurated today

The eighth edition of the annual Sports Carnival Bangladesh Sports Press Association (BSPA), the oldest organisation of the country's sports reporters, writers and photojournalists, is to be inaugurated today (Sunday) at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Wooden Floor Gymnasium in Paltan.
Walton Group Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn will inaugurate the carnival as the chief guest on the day.
A total of ten events of eight disciplines will be played at the relevant venues on the premises of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.
To brief all about the carnival, BSPA arranged a press meet on Saturday at the Conference Room of Bangabandhu National Stadium.
However, the carnival had kicked off with the Archery discipline on Saturday at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. BSPA general secretary Sudipta Ahmed secured the title while senior sports reporter Zafiul Islam Babu became the runner-up of the event.






