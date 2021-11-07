

22nd Asian Archery Championship to begin November 13

The high profile Asian championship, sponsored by City Group, the sponsor partner of Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) for improvement of the game with slogan of "Teer Go for Gold". A total of 131 archers -- 78 of men's and 53 of women's - from seventeen countries will compete in week-long meet which will be contested in ten events.

The events are recurve men's teamevent, recurve men's singles, recurve women's teamevent, recurve women's singles and recurve mixed team events, compound men's teamevent, compound men's singles, compound women's teamevent, compound women's singles, and compound women's teamevent.

In this regards, a press conference was held on Saturday at the city local hotel to provide all the details of the meet. After the press conference the logo of the championship was also unveiled.

The organizers of the championship informed that this time seventeen countries would compete in the meet. The participating countries are India, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Syria, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen and host Bangladesh. They informed that the participating archers would be accommodated to Sheraton Dhaka, the hospitality partner of the championship, during the competition.

The organizers said the World Archery Asia Congress 2021 will be held on November 12, the day before the championship, at Sheraton Dhaka from 2 pm to 5 pm with Congress Archery Asia president and Hyundai Group chairman Euisun Chung is expected to present there.

BAF president Lieutenant general Mohammad Mainul Islam, BAF vice president and City Group director Mohammad Hasan, BAF general secretary Kazi Razib Uddin Ahmed Chapal, City Group executive director Jafar Uddin Siddique, Bangladesh Archery team's head coach Martin Frederick and officials of BAF were present in the press conference.

Meanwhile the BAF also released the names of archers of the Bangladesh archery team which comprised with fifteen archers and eight officials.

The Bangladesh archers are Ruman Sana, Ram Krishno Saha, MNohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Abdur Rahman Alif, (recurve men's), Diya Siddique, Beauty Roy, Nasrin Akter, Sraboni Akter (recurve women's), Asim Kumar Das Newaz Ahmed Rakib, Sohel Rana, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound men's), Bonna Akter , Suma Biswash and Shamoly Roy (compound women's). -BSS





