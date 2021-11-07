Some 138 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 104 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 34 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 24,518 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 6. Among them, a total of 23,703 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 720. Of them, 560 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 160 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 95 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, three in November so far. Among 24,518 infected, 863 dengue patients were hospitalised in six days of November, 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

