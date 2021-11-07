Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 7 November, 2021, 9:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

138 more people hospitalized with dengue

Published : Sunday, 7 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Staff Correspondent

Some 138 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 104 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 34 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 24,518 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 6. Among them, a total of 23,703 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 720. Of them, 560 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 160 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 95 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Some 12 people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 22 in October, three in November so far.  Among 24,518 infected, 863 dengue patients were hospitalised in six days of November, 5,604 in October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
138 more people hospitalized with dengue
People under the banner of Sahebganj Bagda Farm Bhumi Uddhar Sangram Committee
Students will get new books at year's beginning: Dipu
Price hike to affect our nutrition: Fakhrul
100 dead in Sierra Leone fuel explosion
C-19 under control now: Zahid
PM monitoring situation over fuel price hike: Quader
Climate protests tremor Glasgow, other cities amid COP26


Latest News
Bus, minibus fares hike likely on Sunday
BNP to observe Nov 7 as 'Nat'l Revolution & Solidarity Day'
China ruling party meet next week to set tone for Xi's long-rerm rule
Tazul for ensuring transparency, accountability in cooperatives
Dengue: 138 more hospitalised
Rassie Van Der Dussen's 94* powers South Africa to 189/2
David Warner seals 8-wkt thrashing of West Indies
Fuel price hike a fresh blow to Covid-hit economy: Experts
Record amount of Tk 3.07crore found in Pagla Masjid's vaults
Fuel price to be reduced when global market sees fall: Nasrul
Most Read News
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike
DMP arrests 142 for selling drug
Priorities for climate adaptation at COP 26
8 dead, many injured in US music feastival crush
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
Transport strike: JU 'A' unit admission test rescheduled
Improved transportation system is crucial to stop road accidents
Intermediaries in labour migration caused sufferings of migrants
Nat’l Cooperatives Day today
Prisoner re-entry: How human service professional can help
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft