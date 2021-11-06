3 more die from Covid-19, positivity rate now 1.12pc

The country had witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 27,890. Some 196 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,570,681.

Besides, 178 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing

up the recovery rate to 97.70 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,534,478, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.12 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.04 percent and the death rate at 1.78 percent. In the past 24 hours, 833 labs across the country tested 17,446 samples.

Among the three deceased, one was men and two were women. Of them, one each died in Chattogram, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,851 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,036 were women.

Around 43.35 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 30.52 million have taken both doses.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.04 million lives and infected more than 249.48 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 225.92 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.









