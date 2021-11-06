Video
Raushan Ershad flown to Bangkok for treatment

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Leader of the Opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad was flown to Bangkok, Thailand for better treatment on Friday.
Raushan Ershad's son Rahgir Almahi Ershad, MP, from Rangpur-3 constituency confirmed the information to the media and said the former first lady would be treated at Bamrungrad Hospital in Bangkok.
An air ambulance (HS-EMG) left Dhaka from
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5pm on Friday with Raushan Ershad.
Raushan Ershad had been undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital since August 15 due to her respiratory problems.
Raushan's health condition deteriorated and she remained unconscious for most of the time, the JP Chairman GM Quader said.
Raushan (78), wife of former president late HM Ershad, is an elected lawmaker from Mymensingh-4 constituency.


