Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

NZ boost T20 WC semifinal hopes with Namibia win

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

NZ boost T20 WC semifinal hopes with Namibia win

NZ boost T20 WC semifinal hopes with Namibia win

SHARJAH, Nov 5: New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs on Friday to move closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals.
Glenn Phillips and Jimmy Neesham plundered 67 runs off the last four overs as New Zealand made 163-4 after being put into bat.
In reply, Namibia were well set at 47-0 in the eighth over before they faded
to 111-7.
New Zealand have six points, two ahead of Afghanistan and four in front of India who must win both their remaining games, and improve their run rate, to have any chance of making the semi-finals.
Pakistan have already booked their place in the last four from Group 2.
Pre-tournament favourites India face Scotland in Dubai later Friday.
"We knew what to expect here, it was a real scrap," said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Phillips hit an undefeated 39 off 21 balls with one four and three sixes while man-of-the-match Neesham made 35 from 23 deliveries with a boundary and two sixes.
The Black Caps, who face fellow semi-final hopefuls Afghanistan on Sunday, were struggling at 96-4 off 16 overs after being put into bat by Namibia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament.
But Namibia lost their discipline with 21 coming off the 18th over bowled by David Wiese and 18 taken from a wild 10-ball final over from JJ Smit.
Namibia had limited New Zealand to 62-2 at the halfway point after winning the toss and electing to field.
One of the early wickets to fall was opener Martin Guptill who had smashed 93 in the 16-run win over Scotland last time out.
Namibia saw openers Michael van Lingen (25) and Stephan Baard (21) make a steady start, helping their team reach 56-3 at the midway point.
But experienced seamers Tim Southee (2-15) and Trent Boult (2-20) applied the brakes as Namibia were only able to add 55 more runs off the last 10 overs.
"Afghanistan are a really, really strong side," added Williamson of their next opponents who are still in the hunt for a semi-final place.
"They have done so well in this tournament and have got match-winners throughout their side. So we are looking forward to playing them."
Namibia have one win in the Super 12s courtesy of beating Scotland.
They bring the curtain down on the group stage on Monday when they tackle India.
"We did well for 15-16 overs in the middle today but the death overs didn't go our way," said captain Gerhard Erasmus.
"We have got one more game to nail against India.
"It was quite a tough pitch, 160 was a bit too much today."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘It kills me inside’: Activists sound alarm on climate anxiety
Youth groups protest lack of action at climate summit
3 more die from Covid-19, positivity rate now 1.12pc
Raushan Ershad flown to Bangkok for treatment
Rahul blitz keeps India alive with crushing win at T20 World Cup
NZ boost T20 WC semifinal hopes with Namibia win
Pfizer pill cuts Covid deaths by 89pc: Study
Thurst on solidarity fund for minimizing loss and damage in Bangladesh


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft