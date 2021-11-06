Thurst on solidarity fund for minimizing loss and damage in Bangladesh

Dr Saleemul Huq, eminent climate scientist, on Thursday suggested raising a solidarity fund rather than doling out compensation to the climate vulnerable countries like Bangladesh as a support to deal with loss and damage.

"This act should involve those who are willing to support ways to deal with loss and damage, which are now clearly attributed to human induced climate change, especially in the poorest countries," he made this comment at the Panel discussion on "Minimizing Loss and Damage of Internal Displacement in Bangladesh" on the sidelines of COP26 climate summit in the Bangladesh Pavilion, Glasgow, United Kingdom, organized by The Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

He also noted that Bangladesh like many other climate vulnerable countries deserves support for the cause of loss and damage but we should approach it differently so that we can achieve this assistance.

"The UK as President of COP26 as well as the US under President Biden should be included in this move for Bangladesh and many other climate vulnerable developing countries as well," he added.

Referring to the Bangladesh proposed National Mechanism on Loss and Damage being

taken forward in Bangladesh; he said that such a public-private partnership (PPP) for two year action research project involve government ministries and agencies, non-governmental organizations, academics and researchers, as well as private sector such as insurance companies.

This will be piloted by Bangladesh with its own resources initially, but if successful after two years, other developed countries can also contribute to it. The aim is for Bangladesh to develop robust, transparent and reliable systems to identify loss and damage from climate change and support the victims to not just recover, but to better adapt to future climate change impacts as well. If successful, it may be a model for other developing countries to try as well.

However, Md Mohsin, Secretary of Disaster Management and Relief, said that they are going to implement an Action Plan to deal with this loss and damage issue in regards to climate change impact to ensure an inclusive of all sections of the society (ethnicity, religion, gender, age, geographic location etc.)

He also noted plans for creating infrastructure, maintaining vital ecosystem, reducing displacement, outlining adaptation programmes to accommodate new migrants in urban and rural level.

Dr Tasneem Siddiqui from University of Dhaka while presenting a keynote paper titled "Minimizing Loss and Damage from Internal Displacement in Bangladesh" said that Bangladesh is widely considered as one of the most vulnerable countries which bear the loss and damages of global climate change.

She also noted that an important part of loss and damage is how to deal with displacement of people as they lose their livelihoods and are being forced to be climate migrants.

She said almost half (19m) of the projected 40m that internal migration in South Asia induced by slow onset processes will take place in Bangladesh.

Referring to the Groundswell Report 2021, she mentioned that it had successfully drawn the attention of COP26 to climate change (CC) induced internal migration and displacement.

It cautioned global community that there is no time to spare and without concrete climate and development actions, by 2050, slow onset processes of Climate Change such as water scarcity, lower crop productivity, sea level rise, heat stress etc. could lead to more than 216m people migrate within their home countries including 86m in Sub-Sahara Africa, 49m in East Asia, 40m in South Asia, 19m in North Africa, 17m in Latin America and 5m in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Like many other affected countries, Bangladesh has gone through multiple crises in 2020.

Along with the COVID-19, the country experienced five consecutive floods and the cyclone Amphan. Amphan alone temporarily displaced 2.5m Bangladeshis.

When asked if it is possible to minimize the loss and damage of displacement, she said that already some framework like Sendai Framework, the Cancun Adaptation Framework are existing and the Groundswell Report- all suggest that up to 80 per cent of the displacement can be reduced.

However, responding to a query of what steps could be taken to minimize this loss and damage , she said , "We must cut global greenhouse gases to reduce pressure that drive migration, close development gaps, restore vital ecosystem, spend 50 percent of climate fund in helping people to adapt, create mechanisms for loss and damage, integrate climate migration into far-sighted green, resilient, and inclusive development plans, invest in understanding the drivers of climate migration through evidence based research, generate data, identify in and out-migration hotspots."









