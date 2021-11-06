Video
Delivery of cargo in Ctg Port suspended for transport strike

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 374
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: Delivery of all types of cargoes from Chattogram Port has remained suspended since Friday morning following a countrywide transport strike for fuel price-hike.
Trucks, lorries and covered van couldn't carry any cargo from the Chattogram Port. As a result delivery of cargo from the port
remained suspended causing a colossal loss to the national trade.
Muhammad Omar Faruk, Secretary of the CPA told the Daily Observer that the delivery of cargo remained suspended for transport strike.
He, however, claimed that loading and unloading in the jetties of the port were continuing without any disruption.
Following the transport strike, the delivery of cargo also remained suspended to all 19 private Inland Container depots.
Meanwhile, the city people had to suffer untold miseries due to transport strike. Many people travelling for various reasons were left stranded due to the strike.
Motorcycles, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws were taking advantage of the situation by doubling fares.
People were compelled to pay extra fares to get to their destinations.
The government increased the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre on Wednesday, citing a volatile global oil market.
Transport owners and workers called an indefinite nationwide strike demanding either a rise in fares or a reversal of the 23 percent hike.
Only private cars, CNG auto-rickshaws and rickshaws were seen on the city roads. People were found walking towards their destinations in almost all neighbourhoods.


