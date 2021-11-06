Commuters suffer amid transport strike



Commuters, especially those heading for distant places, undergo serious sufferings as transport owners and workers go on an indefinite strike across the country on Friday in protest against price hike of fuel oils that came into effect the previous day. The photo was taken from Shanarpar on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway on the outskirts of the capital on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Due to the strike, movement of all kinds of long-route buses and goods-carrying transports remained halted worsening the sufferings of commuters.

No buses including city buses and long route buses except few BRTC buses were seen on the capital roads, inter-district roads and highways.

The countrywide indefinite transport strike caused huge sufferings to government job seekers

and Dhaka University (DU) affiliated seven college admission seekers in the city. It also might cause huge sufferings to job holders from Saturday those who regularly travel with public transports to their work places.

Meanwhile, admission seekers to seven colleges blocked the high-speed corridor in protest against the indefinite nationwide bus and truck strike.

They gathered on the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 8am and blocked both its carriageways, halting traffic.

This was occurred after they faced trouble reaching the examination centres owing to the public transport strike.

They were soon joined by a number of government bank job aspirants who faced a difficult time finding alternative modes of transport to reach the exam centres.

Mizanur Rahman, a seat seekers of seven colleges, said, I tried hard to reach the exam centre of Dhaka University campus but I failed. A number of admission seekers like me missed exam due to the absence of public transports.

Government job seekers said that they had to suffer due to the lack of transports on the roads on the day of the exams.

Maruf Haider, a job seeker, said, job seekers have come to the capital from different parts of the country to take part in exams. I have come to Dhaka from Netrokona travelling eight hours to participate in the exam; but there was no bus to go to my destination.







