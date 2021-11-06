

FiestaHispana extends @ Radisson Blu

Guests can enjoy an evening full of color, awesome music, delicious burritos, cheesy nachos, filling churros and tacos, and a variety of desserts to quench their hunger at this Spanish-Mexican dinner buffet.

An exciting Hispanic lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Mexican & Spanish culinary delights.From Chicken Quesadillas to Minced Meat Burritos, Enchiladas, Spanish Fish Paella, and Chicken Fajitasto a multitude of Mexican Yogurt Dip - Fiesta Hispana has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma.







Due to strong demand and as requested by respective guests, Radisson Blu Dhaka extends 'Fiesta Hispana' till November 27.Guests can enjoy an evening full of color, awesome music, delicious burritos, cheesy nachos, filling churros and tacos, and a variety of desserts to quench their hunger at this Spanish-Mexican dinner buffet.An exciting Hispanic lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Mexican & Spanish culinary delights.From Chicken Quesadillas to Minced Meat Burritos, Enchiladas, Spanish Fish Paella, and Chicken Fajitasto a multitude of Mexican Yogurt Dip - Fiesta Hispana has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma.