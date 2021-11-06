Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 6:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Life & Style

FiestaHispana extends @ Radisson Blu

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Life & Style Desk

FiestaHispana extends @ Radisson Blu

FiestaHispana extends @ Radisson Blu

Due to strong demand and as requested by respective guests, Radisson Blu Dhaka extends 'Fiesta Hispana' till November 27.
Guests can enjoy an evening full of color, awesome music, delicious burritos, cheesy nachos, filling churros and tacos, and a variety of desserts to quench their hunger at this Spanish-Mexican dinner buffet.
An exciting Hispanic lobby ambience awaits the guests who can enjoy an extravagant spread of Mexican & Spanish culinary delights.From Chicken Quesadillas to Minced Meat Burritos, Enchiladas, Spanish Fish Paella, and Chicken Fajitasto a multitude of Mexican Yogurt Dip - Fiesta Hispana has enough variety to send its respective guests straight into culinary coma.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Recipe
Full sleeve shirt available @ Muslim collections
FiestaHispana extends @ Radisson Blu
Kay Kraft’s discount in yearend sale
Jahangir Alam Swapon: An unsung music talent
Complement your personality with sunglass
Recipe
Radisson Blu Dhaka presents ‘Boo at Blu’ Halloween buffet


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft