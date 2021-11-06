Video
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 6:00 PM
Life & Style

Kay Kraft’s discount in yearend sale

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Life & Style Desk

Country's leading fashion brand Kay Kraft has come up with 50 percent discount on some selected dress. So get ready to avail this offer, which is available in all showrooms of Kay Kraft.
The fashion brand has large number of collections for male and female both. For female they have salwar kamiz, tops, tunic, single kamiz, kotu, shirt, skirt-tops. For male, the collections include casual shirt, polo shirt, t-shirt, regular and fitted Punjabi. Apart from those items, they have the collections for kids, which can be found in the kids corner of their showroom.
Also there was various necessary items for office and school going people. You can order your desired items from their online and facebook page.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
