

Jahangir Alam Swapon: An unsung music talent

The young man started working with his own Facebook fan page called 'Jahangir Alam Swapon'. He is mainly working on solving the security problems of Facebook and creating cyber security. He also does digital marketing through content projection and distribution on behalf of various agencies including promoting various products online. Digital marketing is the promotion of products using digital channels.

Now Jahangir Alam Swapon owns the "Cybar RedForce Bangladesh." Jahangir Alam Swapon does his digital marketing work mainly through Cybar RedForce Bangladesh. Jahangir Alam Swapon has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms YouTube, and Spotify. His channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube in June 2021 and he has recently got a place in artist verification from Spotify. He started his music and digital marketing in 2013 through a digital marketing company 'Cybar RedForce Bangladesh.' "I have worked with a lot of production houses but now it's time to work on my own YouTube channel," Jahangir Alam Swapon said of his future plans in digital media.

Regarding the state of work through digital in Corona situations, he said it is not possible to work normally outside. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So at the moment I am trying to release songs from home through YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps. In this situation, I think these are the best means. Jahangir's plan is to store his songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer and other artistes from the country like him will publish their songs in the future. "I've already started," he said.









Jahangir Alam Swapon, a student at Govt Shahid Asad College, Shibpur, Narsingdi, is a Bangladeshi musical artiste, entrepreneur, digital marketer and IT analyst. His interest in cyber security and digital marketing has made him a familiar face since his student life. After 23 years, he is now known as the cyber security and digital marketer of Bangladesh. Jahangir Alam Swapon is both a graphic designer and a young entrepreneur.The young man started working with his own Facebook fan page called 'Jahangir Alam Swapon'. He is mainly working on solving the security problems of Facebook and creating cyber security. He also does digital marketing through content projection and distribution on behalf of various agencies including promoting various products online. Digital marketing is the promotion of products using digital channels.Now Jahangir Alam Swapon owns the "Cybar RedForce Bangladesh." Jahangir Alam Swapon does his digital marketing work mainly through Cybar RedForce Bangladesh. Jahangir Alam Swapon has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms YouTube, and Spotify. His channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube in June 2021 and he has recently got a place in artist verification from Spotify. He started his music and digital marketing in 2013 through a digital marketing company 'Cybar RedForce Bangladesh.' "I have worked with a lot of production houses but now it's time to work on my own YouTube channel," Jahangir Alam Swapon said of his future plans in digital media.Regarding the state of work through digital in Corona situations, he said it is not possible to work normally outside. If you want to work in a production company, you have to go there. So at the moment I am trying to release songs from home through YouTube, Spotify and iTunes and all the streaming apps. In this situation, I think these are the best means. Jahangir's plan is to store his songs on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer and other artistes from the country like him will publish their songs in the future. "I've already started," he said.