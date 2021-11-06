

Complement your personality with sunglass

Trends as well as standard designs for eyewear, proving that sunglasses are still the hottest accessory and an absolute must-have for all months of the year. But sunglass is not only a red-hot fashion, but also an accessory that could save your eyes and your health in many ways.

Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun, which helps prevent eye cancers, skin cancers and eye conditions like cataracts. Covering the delicate skin around your eyes can help prevent sunburn, wrinkles and premature aging to keep you looking more youthful. Sunglasses can add interest and whimsy to any outfit through color, lens shape and frame design.Wearing shades can give ladies a break from wearing eye makeup, which is always good for eye health. It's always fun to go incognito behind a pair of big frames when you want to people-watch.

Complement your personality with sunglass

Thicker frames and rims are popular normaly, with over-sized round lenses or oval lenses with points (giving a "feline" look).

Go bold and choose bright colors that add some pop and pizazz to your outfit. Thick, brilliant white frames are always a dramatic choice.

Lens color will range from yellow to translucent brown to black opaque. Match your preferred lens hue to your favorite color, style and thickness of frame and you are dressed for success.

Freshen up your face with a bright new pair of sunglasses. As you shop, don't forget that the most important purpose of your shades is to protect your eyes from ultraviolet radiation. Before you purchase those chunky frames that make you feel like a celebrity, make sure that they are clearly marked as providing 100 percent UVA/UVB protection. Complement your personality with sunglass













There is a popular saying, "Style is the reflection of your attitude and your personality." And while the notion 'stylish' largely depend on what you wear, how you dress up, sunglass still seems to be most essential part. A sunglass can complement your dress, making you more stylish, more unique. If a sunglass suits you well, it also can turn you a person with high attitude and personality.Trends as well as standard designs for eyewear, proving that sunglasses are still the hottest accessory and an absolute must-have for all months of the year. But sunglass is not only a red-hot fashion, but also an accessory that could save your eyes and your health in many ways.Sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun, which helps prevent eye cancers, skin cancers and eye conditions like cataracts. Covering the delicate skin around your eyes can help prevent sunburn, wrinkles and premature aging to keep you looking more youthful. Sunglasses can add interest and whimsy to any outfit through color, lens shape and frame design.Wearing shades can give ladies a break from wearing eye makeup, which is always good for eye health. It's always fun to go incognito behind a pair of big frames when you want to people-watch.In Bangladesh's market you will get different kind of sunglasses but you should be careful about choosing the best for you. You have to be careful about frame shape, colour and lenses.Thicker frames and rims are popular normaly, with over-sized round lenses or oval lenses with points (giving a "feline" look).Go bold and choose bright colors that add some pop and pizazz to your outfit. Thick, brilliant white frames are always a dramatic choice.Lens color will range from yellow to translucent brown to black opaque. Match your preferred lens hue to your favorite color, style and thickness of frame and you are dressed for success.Freshen up your face with a bright new pair of sunglasses. As you shop, don't forget that the most important purpose of your shades is to protect your eyes from ultraviolet radiation. Before you purchase those chunky frames that make you feel like a celebrity, make sure that they are clearly marked as providing 100 percent UVA/UVB protection.