

Afroza, a lady with big dream for women independence

During the pandemic time, she took many initiatives for her clients and ensured their service. Definitely her working mode was disturbed during the pandemic as she is used to go different area to train and thereby empower the women. But still she found a way to keep her work up.

"We did training session through online and send them certificates with currier. I was surprised they did some practical sessions through online and learned perfectly. They need not learn practical further physically," she said.

From her very early age, Afroza worked as a beauty consultant. She created a platform for entire Bangladesh through SME Foundation. Being a director of Notun Projonmo Unnoyon Uddokta Foundation, she has also been known as motivational speaker. One of her greatest achievements was, she got invitation as a motivational speaker on Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore along with three of their experts on breast cancer. She has also been a Fashion Icon. There have been many fashion articles in the newspaper about her creativity in fashion.

She is the first beauty artiste who has held four different exhibitions in the past year to create various look of bridal and ethnic beauty in the eyes of people. She has been an honourable judge of the beauty pageant. She has hosted various beauty and glamour related television shows, sponsored, and collaborated with glamorous event like, Tresemme fashion week, Sun Silk and many more.

She has received many awards among them BASIS Women Forum held an award show on International Women's Day where she receives best Women Entrepreneur Award in beauty sector in 2017. In addition she also has received BOLD's Women of Inspiration award in 2017 from "The Rising Star", another award she received was from Inner Wheels Club (Nari Songothon). She also received prestigious award from the JCI in the year 2016 as a special recognition for peace.

Her recent works are innumerable. She has been involved with many projects related with beauty and women entrepreneurship. She dreams big for Women Independence and believes she could create different working field for women. In addition, she wants to motivate all the people globally to become a responsible citizen of any nation with respect and pride. She hopes that she can contribute herself for this Beauty & grooming Industry and take it a long way.

After long time when the normal life is almost restored, she has taken various steps as organizational aspects.

"At the time in pandemic bring opportunities to make some new plan and now we are doing implementing these planning. Very recent we will introduce new natural products which our foundation's members work on production we also making trained manpower whose can helpful for the newly entrepreneurs," she said.

However, she has a message for all women in Bangladesh as she wants them to be empowered by their own.

