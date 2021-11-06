Video
Saturday, 6 November, 2021
Rice water make your hair healthy and gorgeous

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Women\'s Own Desk

It's often the little things that we tend to overlook - especially when it comes to beauty. We're drawn to the glitz, the glam, and the clever marketing materials. But what if I told you there's an amazing beauty product sitting in your cupboard right now?
Using rice water to strengthen and beautify hair isn't new. Ladies were known to have beautiful, long hair that draped to the floor. Their secret was rice water.
Fascinated by this hair treatment, scientists and beauty lovers alike have tried to find out if rice water can really beautify and strengthen hair. Studies have found that inositol, an ingredient found in rice water, is able to penetrate damaged hair and repair it from the inside out. It even protects hair from future damage.
One of the best parts about this beauty product is that it's so easy to make. All you need is rice and water. The "hardest" part of this beauty trend is actually remembering to take the rice water into your shower, and evenly applying it to your hair. But don't worry, I figured out a great method you can try.
How to use rice water on your hair
What you need:
* 1 cup rice
* 1 cup water
How to make it:
1. Rinse and strain your rice to remove any dirt or impurities that you don't want to apply to your hair.
2. Mix the strained rice in a medium-sized bowl with the water. You should mix until the water becomes pretty cloudy.
3. Strain the rice, this time reserving the water. Store the rice for later, or cook it up!
4. Put the rice water in a plastic container and cover it. Let the rice water sit at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours. This allows it to ferment and all of the yummy vitamins and minerals to come out.
Tip: Don't let it sit for over 24 hours. I let my first batch of rice water sit for two days (I had forgotten to take it into the shower with me), and it went bad.
5. Refrigerate the rice water until you're ready to use it.
6. Fill a small container, like a travel-sized shampoo bottle or a small jar, with rice water for application. Keep the rest in your fridge.
7. It's not easy to blindly dump rice water out of a big container and onto your hair (I know, I tried it). Just don't forget to take the small container out of the shower and back to the fridge when you're done!
The rice water should keep in the fridge for up to a week, so you have plenty of time to reap the awesome hair benefits.
How to use it: You won't need to change your washing schedule around your rice water rinse - simply use it after shampooing and conditioning, whether that's once a day or once a week.
When applying the rice water, try to really focus in on your scalp and work your way out. Let it sit for two to five minutes, and then rinse. You'll probably notice immediately how strong and thick your hair feels.


