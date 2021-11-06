Video
Saturday, 6 November, 2021
Eat healthy foods without gaining weight

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021
Women\'s Own Desk

The satiety value of food, or how satisfying it is in relation to its calorie content, is determined by a number of factors. The calorie/satiety ratio is assessed using a satiety index scale. The satiety index assesses a food's ability to make you feel full, reduce appetite, and help you consume fewer calories throughout the day. Some foods are simply better than others at satisfying hunger and preventing overeating.
Without further ado, here are some foods that you can eat without having to worry about your weight!
Whole Eggs: Another meal that has been wrongly maligned in the past is eggs. Eggs, on the other hand, are extremely nutritious and abundant in various essential elements. The yolk contains the majority of the nutrients and nearly half of the protein in an egg. Eggs are a complete protein, which means they have all nine essential amino acids in them. Furthermore, they are quite filling.
Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a hot cereal or porridge that is commonly taken for breakfast. It's really filling, and it comes in third on the satiety scale. This is owing to its high fiber content as well as its capacity to absorb water, making it a popular option for breakfast.
Apples: Fruits are an essential component of a balanced diet. According to several studies, eating fruit is linked to a decreased calorie consumption and can help you lose weight over time. Apples, in particular, have a relatively high satiety index. Apples help you feel full because they contain pectin, a soluble fiber that naturally delays digestion. They're also more than 85% water, which adds volume and satiation without adding calories.
Citrus Fruits: Citrus fruits, like apples, are high in pectin, which can help to slow digestion and improve fullness. They also have a lot of water in them. Both oranges and grapefruit are high in water, which means they can fill you up for a low-calorie count. Grapefruit consumption has long been thought to aid weight loss. Obese people who ate grapefruit lost much more weight than those who were given a placebo in one research. Another study found that consuming half a grapefruit three times daily at mealtimes for six weeks resulted in modest weight loss and a considerable decrease in waist circumference.
Fish: Fish high in omega-3 fatty acids may help persons who are overweight or obese feel more satisfied. They're also high in high-quality protein, which has a reputation for being extremely full. In fact, fish rates second among all items examined on the satiety index, surpassing all other protein-rich foods.
Vegetables
Vegetables are rich in volume and low in calories. They're also high in beneficial nutrients and plant components, making them an essential part of a balanced diet. They're also high in water and fiber, both of which help you feel full.


