

Sharmin, a shining example of women empowerment

A chief marketing officer (CMO) of Summit Communications Ltd (SComm), Sharmin has recently won Asia's Women Leaders' award for excellence in corporate leadership.

CMO Asia & World Women Leadership Congress has awarded her as "Asia's Woman Leaders" at an event recently held in Taj Lands End, Mumbai.

Sharmin was recognized along with Women leaders from Netflix India, CNN International, and Dialog Axiata Plc at the event jointly initiated by CMO Asia & World Women Leadership Congress (WWLC).

This award is an independent recognition exercise initiated to give acknowledgment to those individuals who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective leadership practices in Asia.

The corporate world is always considered challenging for the women in Bangladesh but Sharmin's thrived here in style to make her instrumental in building and marketing the largest fiber optic infrastructure of the country from scratch with an entrepreneurial approach.

She possessed extensive experience in formulating corporate strategy, B2B Sales, Market Segmentation, Market Research and Customer Relationship Management.

It is said, her contribution in building Summit Communications Limited (SComm) as the largest telecom & ICT infrastructure operator of the country in only 9 years demonstrated her extra-ordinary ability in marketing and organizational leadership.

She has successfully negotiated and closed large deals with global upstream connectivity providers like Tata, Bharti Airtel, Singtel and NTT Communication etc.

So the accolade she earned us quite understandable.

After completing her Bachelor's in Business Administration from North South University, Dhaka, Sharmin had a higher Studies on management program from National University of Singapore (NUS) & IIM Ahmedabad.

She started her career with the largest mobile operator Grameenphone Ltd. and contributed in building a team orientated high performance culture.

But the corporate lady doesn't just confine him into the corporate environment.

She has been a success story and a shining example of women empowerment. But she know to make whole Bangladesh a success story, every women need to empower them.

She said, mindset shift and support from the family are must for a woman to be successful in career.

"Congenial atmosphere for women at workplace is also imperative in achieving the empowerment," she added.

"In a male dominated society like ours, we don't see that many women corporate leaders at the top. I believe there are many talents and capable ladies to come up to that stage. But mindset, determination and willingness to do required sacrifice to come to this level is still missing," she opined.

Sharmin herself has been the role model in this case as she went to top echelon through her dedication and determination.

"I am happy and proud that I am having a journey where I can become a role model for other women of the country. My suggestions for them would be to come and contribute towards mainstream development of the country, be it business or Govt services or academic or welfare sector. Our country's mindset and culture about women is still towards their support roles for the family. Equal sharing of family responsibility and equal contributions in the mainstream sectors has started but yet to come to a notable level. All of us should work towards that. Women of our country should try to think and dream big, and aim towards being independent on their own merit and works," she said.

In her workplace, Sharmin ensured a better environment for women, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent.

" SComm is always working towards a harmonious and congenial working environment for its team and stakeholders. It wants to be a role model in corporate world that a home grown local company maintains and lives global standard of work place and gives career development opportunities based on merit and leadership qualities," she said.

" There is particular attention given by the shareholders and management for adopting the right policies and practices to ensure the environment for women to have safe, welcoming and warm work place. For them to have right opportunities and equal roles."

The prestigious "Asia's Woman Leaders" award that she got, is believed to inspire the women more to follow the footsteps of Sharmin.

"These awards are an independent recognition exercise initiated to give recognition to those individuals who have achieved extraordinary success from innovative and effective leadership practices in Asia. The awards are held to foster/ recognize leadership in the professional community and inspire aspirations to achieve excellence. The Mission of the event is to educate and disseminate the importance of leadership development and self reliance building amongst Women in Asia," she informed elaborately on the award.

"The awardee listing was intensely researched and the committee has shortlisted Individuals who are doing extraordinary work and tracked the record of their achievements. Contribution in building a sustainable Leadership Pipeline,"Criteria such as- Diversity and inclusion at work,"Support and encouragement to gender, promotion of Empowerment & Ability to Influence policy and"Social Change, strategy and optimal utilization of opportunities & resources were taken into consideration while finalizing the award winners list."

But for Sharmin the extreme dedication for her work is not meant to get such award always but to keep Bangladesh ahead always as a country.

She said future success of all the countries now depend on adoption of digital advancements and faster transformation towards this and now her goal is materialize this.

"In Summit Communications, we always have been focusing on nation building by establishing the primary infrastructure of the country. In this new era of 4th industrial revolution, ICT infrastructure which is fiber optic and tower network together is regarded as the main infrastructure for all the countries around the world. Because future success of all the countries now depend on adoption of digital advancements and faster transformation towards this," she said.

"We are building this infrastructure and facilitating all telecoms and ICT players and its users to achieve these goals. Such awards are formal recognition of good contributions by individuals in their respective fields. I do not particularly work for achieving such awards. I am inspired by such recognition but this is not the main motivation behind our hard works towards reaching our vision."

















