

Two poems by Allama Muhammad Iqbal Open Secrets A nation whose youth are endowed

With self as strong and hard as steel:

No need of piercing swords in war

Such people brave can ever feel.

The world of Pleaders and the Moon

By natural laws is chained and bound:

Whereas the world in which you dwell

Owns insight, will and mind much sound.

What do the quivering waves imply?

Save enormous zeal and zest for quest?

What lies concealed in mother shell?

Is a gift of God who knows it best?

The hawk is never tired of flight,

Does not drop gasping on the ground:

If unwearied it remains one wing,

From hunters' dread is safe and sound.



(The magnificent piece, "Open Secrets", investigates the enormous capacity of the human potential and the significance of self worth.)









Coal to Diamond

My flesh is so vile, I am less than dust

while your brilliance out-blazes the mirror's heart.

My darkness defiles the chafing-dish

before my cremation; a miner's boot

tramples my cranium; I'm covered with ashes.

Do you know my life's bleak essence?

Condensations of smoke, black clouds stillborn

from a single spark; while in feature and nature

star like, your every facet's a splendour,

gleam of the King's crown, the sceptre's jewel.

"Please, friend, be wise," the diamond replied,

"assume a gemlike dignity! Carbon must harden,

to fill one's bosom with radiance. Burn

because you are soft. Banish fear and grief.

Be hard as stone, be diamond."





