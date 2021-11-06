|
Two poems by Allama Muhammad Iqbal
|
Open SecretsA nation whose youth are endowed
With self as strong and hard as steel:
No need of piercing swords in war
Such people brave can ever feel.
The world of Pleaders and the Moon
By natural laws is chained and bound:
Whereas the world in which you dwell
Owns insight, will and mind much sound.
What do the quivering waves imply?
Save enormous zeal and zest for quest?
What lies concealed in mother shell?
Is a gift of God who knows it best?
The hawk is never tired of flight,
Does not drop gasping on the ground:
If unwearied it remains one wing,
From hunters' dread is safe and sound.
(The magnificent piece, "Open Secrets", investigates the enormous capacity of the human potential and the significance of self worth.)
Coal to Diamond
My flesh is so vile, I am less than dust
while your brilliance out-blazes the mirror's heart.
My darkness defiles the chafing-dish
before my cremation; a miner's boot
tramples my cranium; I'm covered with ashes.
Do you know my life's bleak essence?
Condensations of smoke, black clouds stillborn
from a single spark; while in feature and nature
star like, your every facet's a splendour,
gleam of the King's crown, the sceptre's jewel.
"Please, friend, be wise," the diamond replied,
"assume a gemlike dignity! Carbon must harden,
to fill one's bosom with radiance. Burn
because you are soft. Banish fear and grief.
Be hard as stone, be diamond."
(The poem "Coal to Diamond" beautifully portrays the sweat and toil one has to go through to achieve something great in life.)