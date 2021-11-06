103 more patients hospitalized with dengue

As many as 103 more people had been hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 89 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 14 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 24,380 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to November 5.

Among them, a total of 23,580 patients have returned home after recovery. The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 705.

Of them, 545 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 160 are receiving it outside the capital.







