5 workers killed as fire burns shoe factory in Old Dhaka



Fire-fighters and CID officials inspect the fire-ravaged shoe factory at Kamal Bagh in Swarighat of Old Dhaka in the early hours of Friday. photo : Observer

"The fire broke out at the factory in Kamal Bagh neighbourhood of Swarighat around 1:15am on Friday. Eight units of the Fire Service brought the fire under control in a two-hour effort," Rashed Bin Khalid, an officer of the Fire Service control room.

Five people fatally injured in the blaze were taken to Mitford Hospital, where doctors declared them dead. They were all workers of the factory, said a hospital official.

The five workers staying inside the factory named Rumana Rubber Industries died from suffocation while sleeping, fire-fighters said based on primary observation. Two others sustained injuries as they jumped off the building. Two of the victims were later identified as Aminur Rahman, 30, and Shamim Miah, 35.

The factory, owned by one Haji Rafiq, makes shoe soles. The Fire Service could not immediately identify the cause of the fire.

Hafizur Rahman, Deputy Assistant Director of Fire Service, said their personnel thoroughly combed the factory but did not find any more bodies inside. Two of the injured were admitted to the hospital. A kitchen market named Madina Bazar situated next to the factory too bore the brunt of the fire as most of the goods there were burnt down, according to the Fire Service.

Rahim, who owns a meat shop at the market, said he was in the neighbourhood when the fire broke out. "I heard a loud noise and then suddenly the whole area was lit up."

"Then I ran away from the shop in fear and came to the street. Later, I saw the factory next to the market burning."

Locals reported the incident to the Fire Service but the fire had already spread to the market by the time the fire-fighters reached the scene. While the shops and goods were burnt, no casualties were reported at the market.

Fire Service officials say the factory authorities kept some drums filled with chemicals haphazardly on the ground floor.









