Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:58 PM
Naem Nizam no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192

Naem Nizam has been relieved of his duties as the chief executive officer of News 24 and Radio Capital by East West Media, a unit of Bashundhara Group.
However, he will remain in his role as the editor of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin. He has also been appointed as a director of East West Media, according to a notice issued by the company on Nov 2.
"The management has decided to issue this order in the greater interest of the Bashundhara Group as well as the East West Media Group Limited."
Naem could not be reached for comment on the matter.
But Bashundhara Group's Media Adviser Mohammad Abu Tayeb said. "This is a regular process, there's nothing special to it. He was not a director of East West Media Group Limited but now he is. At the same time, he will continue his role as the editor of Bangladesh Pratidin."
Naem Nizam became the editor of Bangladesh Pratidin in 2010, two years after the newspaper came into circulation. He was later placed at the helm of News 24 and Radio Capital.
In September 2019, he became the general secretary of The Editors' Council, a group of newspaper editors. But he resigned from the group in August after accusing its president, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, of "arbitrariness".    
    -bdnews24.com


