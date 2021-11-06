Fuel prices hiked to put pressure on people: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the government had increased the prices of diesel and kerosene to hike transport fares and prices of daily essentials to put pressure on people.

Fakrul Islam made the remark at a memorial programme on the occasion of the second death anniversary of former BNP vice chairman and Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka in the Institute of Engineers auditorium on Friday.

Fakhrul Islam said bus-trucks are closed today due to increase in the price of diesel and kerosene. The bus-truck owners will demand to increase the fares tomorrow.

If their fares go up the prices of daily necessities will also go up automatically. In other words, the government is increasing the prices of fuel to put pressure on the common people of the country, he said.

"The prices of fuel oil increase in Bangladesh even though it has come down in India," Fakhrul Islam said.

The price of diesel and kerosene in Bangladesh has gone up by Tk 15 at a time due to misrule of the government. Prices of LPG and electricity have also increased multiple times in a year, he said.

Such an inhuman decision was taken because this irresponsible government has no relationship with the people, mentioned The BNP Secretary General.

The BNP Secretary General said this government was destroying the politics and economy of Bangladesh in a planned manner. Now they are destroying the future of the people of the country.









