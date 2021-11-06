Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Fuel prices hiked to put pressure on people: Fakhrul

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 191
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the government had increased the prices of diesel and kerosene to hike transport fares and prices of daily essentials to put pressure on people.
Fakrul Islam made the remark at a memorial programme on the occasion of the second death anniversary of former BNP vice chairman and Dhaka City Corporation Mayor Sadek Hossain Khoka in the Institute of Engineers auditorium on Friday.
Fakhrul Islam said bus-trucks are closed today due to increase in the price of diesel and kerosene. The bus-truck owners will demand to increase the fares tomorrow.
If their fares go up the prices of daily necessities will also go up automatically. In other words, the government is increasing the prices of fuel to put pressure on the common people of the country, he said.
"The prices of fuel oil increase in Bangladesh even though it has come down in India," Fakhrul Islam said.
The price of diesel and kerosene in Bangladesh has gone up by Tk 15 at a time due to misrule of the government. Prices of LPG and electricity have also increased multiple times in a year, he said.
Such an inhuman decision was taken because this irresponsible government has no relationship with the people, mentioned The BNP Secretary General.
The BNP Secretary General said this government was destroying the politics and economy of Bangladesh in a planned manner. Now they are destroying the future of the people of the country.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NASA to deflect asteroid in test of ‘planetary defense’
103 more patients hospitalized with dengue
5 workers killed as fire burns shoe factory in Old Dhaka
Naem Nizam no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
Fuel prices hiked to put pressure on people: Fakhrul
BPC now reaches break-even point after fuel price hike
BTRC to introduce new internet service business rule
Quader urges transport owners to withdraw strike


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft