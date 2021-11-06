BPC now reaches break-even point after fuel price hike

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 5: The state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) has now reached the break-even point after the recent fuel price-hike, said A B M Azad, Chairman of the BPC.

Azad told the Daily Observer that the organisation would have no loss now and no profit either following the increase of prices of diesel and kerosene.

The government had raised the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 15 to Tk 80 per litre, citing a hike in global prices. State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid claimed that BPC had been losing around Tk20 crore per day as it used to sell diesel at Tk.13.01 per litre and furnace oil at Tk6.21 per litre which were much less compared to the international market.

In October, the state-owned BPC suffered a loss of over Tk 7.26 billion. The government previously fixed the prices of petroleum products in April 2016.

The new price of diesel and kerosene in the country is Tk 80 a litre, effective from the zero hours on Thursday. The current price of a litre of diesel and kerosene is Tk 65.

The Ministry said countries including neighbouring India, are regularly re-fixing the fuel price to adjust with the global market. But Bangladesh doesn't follow it considering the woes of the people. The Ministry cited that on November 1, 2021, the market price of diesel in India was Tk. 124.41 or Rs 101.56 per liter while in Bangladesh the price of diesel was Tk. 65 per liter, which is Tk. 59.41 less than India.

Besides, the Ministry mentioned that oil is being smuggled across the border to India whenever there is a marked disparity in the prices of fuel oil. The last time price of petroleum products was re-fixed by reducing price through a gazette notification on 24 April 2016.

Meanwhile, after re-fixing the prices of diesel and kerosene, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved two separate proposals in principle for importing some 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil and 58.50 lakh metric tonnes of refined oil for the year 2022 to meet the growing demand of the country. The approval came from the 31st meeting of the CCEA this year held on Friday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair. Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would import 16 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil for the next year from Saudi ARAMCO and ADNOC, Abu Dhabi under the Direct Procurement Method (DPM).

BPC will also import another 58.50 lakh metric tonnes of refined fuel oil also for the year 2022 next.











