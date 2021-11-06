BTRC to introduce new internet service business rule



BTRC has fixed the area of work for its licensees to bring order in the internet service business.

An amendment to the ISP guidelines in October this year found that existing Internet service provider (ISP) licensed companies have Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network (NTTN), International Internet Gateway (IIG), International Gateway (IGW), Interconnection Exchange (ICX), submarine cable and International Terrestrial Cable (ITC) licenses. But if the ISP licensed companies want to continue their business, they have to choose either ISP or rest of the licenses.

Under the amendment, license holders those who want to continue ISP business, then they have to hand over NTTN, IIG, IGW, ICX, and submarine cable and ITC licenses to BTRC. Or if they want to continue business of NTTN, IIG, IGW, ICX, submarine cable and ITC licenses then they have to hand over IPS license.

However, this condition will not apply to government institutions under this sector. It also said traders would get one year to submit their licenses. This time will be counted from the date of issuance of the guideline.

In last December 2020, the regulatory body finalised guidelines for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), which provide the last mile service to customers.

However, there was a barrier to IIGs for ISPs or ISPs for IIGs business. The new amendment removed this barrier.

ISP traders say there were some guidelines in the business even before the guidelines were issued. But in reality it was not seen to be effective. Now that the BTRC has given guidelines, they hope that the matter will be effective now.

On the other hand, NTTN, IGW, ICX say that it would be better if this condition of the guideline was applicable for newcomers in the sector. The question comes as to how reasonable it would be for older people who have invested in these businesses.

At a meeting in December last year, NTTN operators also demanded updating of guidelines and strengthening of regular monitoring in determining the area of work of the concerned licensees under BTRC.

Regarding all those issues, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sundar Sikder told in meeting that the commission would take timely and effective steps in phases by identifying the problems with all the operators.



















