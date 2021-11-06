Quader urges transport owners to withdraw strike

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday called upon the transport owners and workers to withdraw their strike that started from Friday morning in protest against the recent price hike of fuel oil.

He made the call while addressing a press briefing from his official residence on the premises of Jatiya Sangsad through a videoconference on the contemporary issues.

Obaidul Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said a committee of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will hold a meeting with stakeholders on Sunday to review transport fares.

A realistic decision will be taken to keep the additional pressure on common people within tolerable limit, he added. The countrywide transport strike from Friday morning caused immense sufferings to the commuters. Transport owners and workers had called the strike in protest against increase in fuel oil prices.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the government issued a circular raising the prices of diesel from Tk 65 to Tk 80 per litre citing fuel oil price hike in the global market as the reason.

Customers will have to pay Tk 80 for per litre of diesel or kerosene, said the circular of Energy and Mineral Resources Division.















