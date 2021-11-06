Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Quader urges transport owners to withdraw strike

BRTA to meet with stakeholders Sunday to review fares

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 266
Staff Correspondent

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday called upon the transport owners and workers to withdraw their strike that started from Friday morning in protest against the recent price hike of fuel oil.
He made the call while addressing a press briefing from his official residence on the premises of Jatiya Sangsad through a videoconference on the contemporary issues.
Obaidul Quader, also the General Secretary of the ruling Awami League (AL), said a committee of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will hold a meeting with stakeholders on Sunday to review transport fares.
A realistic decision will be taken to keep the additional pressure on common people within tolerable limit, he added. The countrywide transport strike from Friday morning caused immense sufferings to the commuters. Transport owners and workers had called the strike in protest against increase in fuel oil prices.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the government issued a circular raising the prices of diesel from Tk 65 to Tk 80 per litre citing fuel oil price hike in the global market as the reason.
Customers will have to pay Tk 80 for per litre of diesel or kerosene, said the circular of Energy and Mineral Resources Division.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
NASA to deflect asteroid in test of ‘planetary defense’
103 more patients hospitalized with dengue
5 workers killed as fire burns shoe factory in Old Dhaka
Naem Nizam no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
Fuel prices hiked to put pressure on people: Fakhrul
BPC now reaches break-even point after fuel price hike
BTRC to introduce new internet service business rule
Quader urges transport owners to withdraw strike


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft