Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends with whimper

ABU DHABI, NOV 5: Once international cricket's most-feared side, two-time champions West Indies exited the T20 World Cup with a whimper and with their ageing A-listers facing the axe.

A 20-run defeat at the hands of already-eliminated Sri Lanka on Thursday was a third loss in four second-round games for the 2012 and 2016 winners, following an eight-wicket thrashing by South Africa and a six-wicket beating by England.

In that game against Eoin Morgan's English side, they were bowled out for just 55, a miserable performance which set the tone for the defending champions' tournament.

Even their sole victory was a nail-biter -- a three-run win over Bangladesh, who lost five games in five, only secured on the last ball.

"I think it's heartbreaking," admitted captain Kieron Pollard.

"It's something that we have to dissect. A lot of different things have gone wrong from the start of the tournament and during the tournament."

Many would argue that the problems started before the tournament with the selection of the 15-man squad.

Chris Gayle kept his place despite being 42 years old and with just one half-century in the format in the last five years. -AFP





