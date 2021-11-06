Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England talisman Stokes 'excited' over Ashes tour to Australia

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 184

LONDON, NOV 5: Ben Stokes says he is excited at the prospect of facing Australia in the Ashes as he prepares to return following a long break to focus on his mental health and recover from a finger injury.
The 30-year-old, who has not played any cricket since July, was added to Chris Silverwood's 17-man squad last month.
Joe Root's men fly to Australia on Thursday for the five-Test series beginning on December 8 in Brisbane and Stokes said he was raring to go.
"I took it day by day and had fantastic support around me," Stokes told Sky Sports. I'm excited to get out there and can't wait to see everyone."
The all-rounder's return is a major boost for England, who are seeking their first series win "Down Under" since 2010/11.
Stokes made his Ashes debut in 2013/14, scoring a maiden Test century in tough batting conditions in Perth but failed to prevent a 5-0 whitewash.
He cemented his reputation as England's talisman during the 2019 Ashes in England, hitting an unbeaten 135 as the home side successfully chased a record fourth-innings target of 359 at Headingley with one wicket remaining.
Stokes missed England's last tour of Australia four years ago after his involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub. He was subsequently found not guilty of affray.
But the Durham player attempted to downplay the significance of his return.
"One player doesn't make a team," he said. "Every member of that team is just as important. Everyone's capable of winning that match by themselves."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga title race yet to settle as contenders look to make mark
Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth
ManU lean on Ronaldo to prove ManC's missed opportunity
Dream of Barcelona return comes true for club icon Xavi
Tottenham's Conte era gets off to 'crazy' winning start
Australia postpones its first-ever Afghanistan cricket Test
Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends with whimper
England talisman Stokes 'excited' over Ashes tour to Australia


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft