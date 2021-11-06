Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Starc is Australia's 'strike weapon': Finch

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265

Australia's captain Aaron Finch plays a shot during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 4, 2021. photo: AFP

Australia's captain Aaron Finch plays a shot during the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Australia and Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on November 4, 2021. photo: AFP

DUBAI, NOV 5: Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Friday called Mitchell Starc their go-to bowler as they take on a wounded West Indies in their decisive final group match of the Twenty20 World Cup.
Australia demolished Bangladesh by eight wickets on Thursday to move ahead of South Africa on net run-rate and a win in Abu Dhabi on Saturday would keep their semi-final hopes in their own hands.
In contrast, West Indies have failed to defend their T20 title after going down to Sri Lanka for their third loss in four matches.
But the outgoing holders outclassed Australia 4-1 in a bilateral T20 series in July and Finch is wary.
"West Indies is such a dangerous side, we saw that when we played them," he said.
"Obviously with them being out of the competition now they've got nothing to lose, which can also be a really dangerous spot."
Australia lost to rivals England but the Aussie bowlers, led by Starc, bundled out Bangladesh for a paltry 73, a total their batsmen overhauled in 6.2 overs.
Starc led the rout after he bowled Liton Das for nought and later got skipper Mahmudullah Riyad caught behind. Starc returned figures of 2-21 with his express pace.
"His record in all formats of the game is unbelievable, but particularly in T20 cricket, he is someone who has got so many skills," Finch said of his pace spearhead.
"The ability to take wickets all through the innings with the new ball, at the death in particular, he is as good as anyone in the world.
"So absolutely he is a strike weapon that we love to use any stage we feel we can exploit someone or there is a little weakness, or you want to keep pressing through the middle overs. He is the one you turn to most times."
Adam Zampa also stood out with career-best figures of 5-19 with his leg spin as Australia bowled out Bangladesh in 15 overs.
Finch said Zampa will always be a bowler who puts the opposition under pressure.
"The guy is a huge weapon. He is someone who has been so consistent over the last couple of years in both white-ball formats of the game," Finch said of the New South Wales spinner.
Australia are tied in their World Cup group with South Africa -- who play an unbeaten England on Saturday -- on six points as both teams go into their final match jostling for a place in the final four.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
La Liga title race yet to settle as contenders look to make mark
Kante and Coman return as France look to clinch World Cup berth
ManU lean on Ronaldo to prove ManC's missed opportunity
Dream of Barcelona return comes true for club icon Xavi
Tottenham's Conte era gets off to 'crazy' winning start
Australia postpones its first-ever Afghanistan cricket Test
Windies' old guard face axe after World Cup ends with whimper
England talisman Stokes 'excited' over Ashes tour to Australia


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft