Tigers return home after disastrous T20 World Cup campaign



Bangladesh's players stand during the national anthem before the start of the ICC men�s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 29, 2021. photo: AFP

A flight carrying some of the members of Bangladesh reached in the country at late afternoon while the rest of the members started journey at 6:30 PM (Bangladesh Standard Time) from Dubai.

But the captain Mahmudullah Riyad, senior member Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed chose to stay in Dubai to spend a holiday with their family. They will return to the country later, said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) senior media manager Rabeed Imam.

Bangladesh's coaching staff, including head coach Russell Domingo, will enjoy a break and will arrive in Bangladesh on November 11.

The Tigers however experienced a worst World Cup in their history. Coming with a big dream following three series victory including a maiden series victory over Australia and New Zealand at home, Bangladesh started their T20 World Cup journey with a big shock when Scotland beat them by six runs. This defeat left their aspiration to move to the Super 12 in jeopardy but luckily,

they got two inexperienced teams Oman and Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the qualifying round. They beat Oman by 26 runs and PNG by 84 runs to secure Super 12 phase.

Since their shock victory against West Indies in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Bangladesh had never won in the main round of the tournament. This time expectation was high on them. But they failed miserably and lost all of the matches in the Super 12 stage including being all out below 100 for consecutive matches against South Africa and Australia.

They first tasted a five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka and later were crushed by England by eight wickets. Against West Indies, they came agonizingly close to win but at the end, experienced a heartbreaking three-run defeat. In the last two matches against South Africa and Australia, they even couldn't put up any fight. They were bowled out for 84 against South Africa to taste six-

wicket defeat and dismissed for 73, their second lowest T20 total against Australia to taste eight-wicket defeat.

After that disappointing World Cup, captain Mahmudullah admitted they lacked awareness and did a lot of the things to bring them on the track.

Bangladesh however would return to practice on November 12 for a bilateral series which includes three T20Is and two-match Test series against Pakistan. The red-hot favourite of this T20 World Cup, Pakistan will arrive in Bangladesh on November 17.

The three T20Is are scheduled to be held on November 19, 20 and 22 and all of the matches will be held at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS). Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram will host the first Test from November 26 to 30 while the second Test is from December 4 to 8 at SBNCS. -BSS





















