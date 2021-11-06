Video
Saturday, 6 November, 2021
Foreign News

News in brief

FBI releases declassified documents on 9/11 attacks

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 203

WASHINGTON, Nov 5: The FBI released hundreds of pages of newly declassified documents on Wednesday about its long effort to explore connections between the Saudi government and the Sept 11 attacks, revealing the scope of a strenuous but ultimately fruitless investigation whose outcome many question to this day.
Agents for years investigated support given to several of the hijackers upon their arrival in the US, focusing in particular on whether three Saudi nationals including a Saudi Embassy official in Washington had advance knowledge of the attacks.
Ultimately, investigators found insufficient evidence to charge any of the three with illegally supporting the hijackers, according to an FBI memo from May that closed out the probe and was among the more than 700 pages released on Wednesday. The FBI noted in the memo that Al Qaeda compartmentalised the roles within its major attacks and did not make the attack plans known in advance to others for fear of word getting out.    -AP


