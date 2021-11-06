Magdalena set to be Sweden’s first woman PM

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5: Sweden inched towards getting its first woman prime minister as left-wing politician Magdalena Andersson, dubbed the "bulldozer", was elected head of the main ruling party on Thursday. The 54-year-old finance minister and heir apparent to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven will face a fight for political survival as she takes the reins of the Social Democrats ahead of combative general elections scheduled for September 2022.

The only candidate standing, the academic and former competitive swimmer was confirmed by a vote at the party's annual congress, this year held in the city of Gothenburg. Lofven has announced he will resign after she becomes party leader, albeit with no timeframe. When he goes, the only thing standing between Andersson and making history as the first woman to form a Swedish government is a vote in parliament. -AFP









