Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

NZ potato weighing 7.9kg could claim world record

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210

NZ potato weighing 7.9kg could claim world record

NZ potato weighing 7.9kg could claim world record

WELLINGTON, Nov 5: A giant 7.9kg potato found in a New Zealand couple's overgrown garden may set a new world record for the largest of its kind ever to be discovered. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown were doing a spot of weeding in their Hamilton back yard, when Colin's hoe hit something below the ground.
"So I said to Donna this must be one of those white k?mara (sweet potato) that we grew," he told Stuff, "because some of them just grew massive here." He tasted it, discovered it was potato and set about excavating it from the soil.
The bulbous tuber weighs the same as an extra-large turkey and would exceed the allowance for check-in luggage. The couple named their new discovery Doug, and have grown pretty fond of him. "We put a hat on him. We put him on Facebook, taking him for a walk, giving him some sunshine," Colin told the NZ Herald. "It's all a bit of fun. It's amazing what entertains people."
The current Guinness world records entry for the heaviest potato is a 2011 specimen found in Britain, that weighed in at just under 5kg. The couple say they've applied to Guinness to have Doug recognised and are waiting to hear back.
The couple could not recall when they last planted potatoes in their garden, but guessed it must have been about two or three years ago. Colin thinks perhaps Doug self-seeded. "It's a mystery to me," Colin said. "It's one of nature's little pleasant surprises."
"It's fair to say our veggie garden can sometimes get a bit feral. There are some parts of the garden you need to pack a lunch and advise your next of kin before heading in to," he told Stuff. The couple have wrapped Doug in plastic bags to keep him from drying out, and Colin, an amateur brewer, says he is now keen to turn the oversized tuber into vodka.
Guinness didn't immediately reply to a request for an update on the application. Colin said he doesn't have any secret gardening tips. Usually they throw a bunch of cow manure and straw onto their garden and see what happens. He said they'd been growing cucumbers in that area of their garden before the weeds took over and hadn't planted any potatoes. Doug must have been self-sown, and quite possibly growing for a couple of years or more. "It's a mystery to me," Colin said. "It's one of nature's little pleasant surprises."    -GUARDIAN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy govt
FBI releases declassified documents on 9/11 attacks
Magdalena set to be Sweden’s first woman PM
NZ potato weighing 7.9kg could claim world record
Stop Myanmar offensives: Rights groups to UN
No mercy for Taiwan  ‘diehards’: China
Big blow to Mamata as WB Minister Subrata dies
Biden approves $650m missile sale to S Arabia


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected]ailyobserverbd.com, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft