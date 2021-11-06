Stop Myanmar offensives: Rights groups to UN

YANGON, Nov 5: More than 500 civil rights groups have called for a United Nations Security Council meeting to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar's western Chin state, which has become a forefront of resistance against military rule.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a statement on behalf of 521 international and domestic organisations calling on the Security Council to adopt a resolution and act before the offensive expands in the embattled border region.

"It must convene an urgent meeting on the escalating attacks in Chin State and the overall deepening political, human rights and humanitarian crisis as a result of the Myanmar military leaders' search for power and greed that has caused immense suffering," the statement said.

Heavy weapons and troops have been moved towards the region, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after the military coup in February. The rights groups also called on the UN to impose a global arms embargo to stop the flow of weapons and dual-use goods to the Myanmar military government, according to the Reuters news agency, which reported the news on Friday. -AL JAZEERA









