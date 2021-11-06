Video
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:54 PM
Big blow to Mamata as WB Minister Subrata dies

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 209

KOLKATA, Nov 5: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died while being treated for cardiac ailments at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.
Subrata, who was the state panchayat minister, was 75. He is survived by his wife. Subrata was also in charge of three other departments. The veteran politician who underwent angioplasty early this week, died at 9.22 PM after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, state minister Firhad Hakim said.
Subrata Mukherjee was an up and coming Congress leader of West Bengal during the time of Indira Gandhi's second term of prime ministership in the 1970s. He had formed a trident with other two Congress leaders - Somen Mitra and Priya Ranjan Dasmunsi.
Subrata and Mitra joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in 2010 and 2008 respectively. While Mitra returned to his old party in 2014, Mukherjee remained in the TMC. Dasmunsi and Mitra died in 2017 and 2020 respectively.
The chief minister who was performing Kali Puja at her Kalighat residence, visited the SSKM Hospital and announced that he is no more. "I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," she said.
His body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan, a government-owned auditorium, on Friday for the people to pay their last respect. From there, it will be taken to his Ballygunge home and then to his ancestral home, Ms Banerjee added.
Sources in the hospital said the minister had a 'stent thrombosis', one of the fatal complications of percutaneous coronary intervention. Subrata, who was hospitalised on October 24 following breathing problems, underwent angioplasty when two stents were inserted inside his blocked arteries on November 1, the sources said.
He had been suffering from high blood sugar, CoPD and other age-related ailments. The former Kolkata mayor was hospitalised with similar ailments in May, after he was arrested and sent to jail in connection with the Narada sting tape case. He was out on bail.
Mukherjee was also the chief of a club that organises one of the most popular Durga Pujas of the city.    -PTI


