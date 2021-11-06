Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 6 November, 2021, 5:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Gene common in south Asians doubles risk of Covid death’

Published : Saturday, 6 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 265

LONDON, Nov 5: University of Oxford scientists have uncovered a gene that doubles the risk of lung failure and death from Covid. They say around 60% of people from South Asian backgrounds and 15% of people of European ancestry carry the high-risk version of the gene.
Vaccines are key and help significantly reduce these risks, researchers say. The Nature Genetics study sheds light on why some communities in the UK and South Asia are at higher risk from Covid - but does not fully explain it.
Building on previous genetic work, researchers used a combination of artificial intelligence and new molecular technology to pinpoint the exact gene - called LZTFL1 - responsible for the increased risks. They estimate the risky version of the gene is present in about 2% of people from African-Caribbean backgrounds and 1.8% of people of East Asian descent.
Lead researcher Prof James Davies said the discovery that the risky gene does not affect all populations equally was very important. But he said a complex mix of factors - including age in particular - contributed to each person's individual risk.  He added "Socio-economic factors were also likely to be important in explaining why some communities have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ethiopia rebels to ‘join forces’ to defeat Abiy govt
FBI releases declassified documents on 9/11 attacks
Magdalena set to be Sweden’s first woman PM
NZ potato weighing 7.9kg could claim world record
Stop Myanmar offensives: Rights groups to UN
No mercy for Taiwan  ‘diehards’: China
Big blow to Mamata as WB Minister Subrata dies
Biden approves $650m missile sale to S Arabia


Latest News
2 held for rape, circulating school girl’s nude photos
Xavi back at Barcelona, named head coach until 2024
Launch strike begins
Four die at RMCH COVID unit
FBCCI urges UK for more trade in Bangladesh
Indian hospital fire kills 10, injures 7
Sierra Leone fuel tanker blast leaves 91 dead
‘Want India to reach final so that Pakistan can beat them again ’: Akhtar
Child drowns in Magura pond
Capital Recreation Club at Gulshan raided, liquor, beer seized
Most Read News
Admission tests at 7 colleges under DU on Friday
Liverpool reach last 16
DMP arrests 141 for consuming drugs
BARI organises a training workshop on filing income tax returns for scientists
Islamic Foundation organises a view exchange meeting on communal harmony
MPO teachers face discrimination
Death anniv
Communal violence threatens Bangladesh’s pluralistic heritage
Man City close to last 16 place after Brugge rout
Bangabandhu’s foreign policy steering through the ages
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft